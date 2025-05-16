wrestling / News
Oba Femi Says Competing In MMA Is Something He’d Be Open To
Oba Femi says that if he has the opportunity, he’d love to possibly compete in MMA. The NXT Champion spoke with Jim Varsallone for a new interview and during the conversation, the notion of his doing an MMA fight was brought up.
“See, that piques my interest,” Femi said (per Fightful). “I actually do have some interest in doing that and if it’s convenient and I have the opportunity to, I would definitely jump on it… TKO (laughs).”
Femi will defend his NXT Championship against Myles Borne at NXT Battleground next weekend.
