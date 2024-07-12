wrestling / News
Oba Femi Isn’t Focused On A Main Roster Call-Up Right Now
In an interview with Wrestlezone (via Wrestling Inc), Oba Femi said that he is not currently focused on getting called up to the main roster, instead concentrating fully on his NXT run.
He said: “I believe very much in the now, in the moment, in the title reign, in the North American Championship, in the feud with Wes Lee, because that’s what’s going on now,” Femi recently told “WrestleZone.” “When people start to think about call ups, they start to tunnel-vision their own progress. They forget about all the steps and the corners and the dips and the highs that they have to go through to get to the end of the tunnel. I don’t like to do that.“
