wrestling / News
Oba Femi Retains North American Title Over Wes Lee At NXT Heatwave
Oba Femi had a difficult fight on his hands, but he put Wes Lee away to retain his NXT North American Title at NXT Heatwave. Femi defeated Lee in the opening match on Sunday’s show, surviving several nearfalls before he finally defeated Lee with a sit out power bomb. You can see highlights from the match below.
As a result of the loss, Lee cannot challenge for the NXT North American Championship while Femi remains champion. Femi’s title reign stands at 180 days, having won the title from Dragon Lee on the January 9th episode of WWE NXT.
You can see our live coverage of NXT Heatwave here.
ONE. LAST. CHANCE.
The #WWENXT North American Championship Match gets us started tonight at #NXTHeatwave! pic.twitter.com/v8sMaJthsA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 7, 2024
.@Obaofwwe just launched @WesLee_WWE into orbit 😱#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/t7mQXesN1A
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024
.@Obaofwwe just launched @WesLee_WWE into orbit 😱#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/t7mQXesN1A
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024
Sheesh! 😳@WesLee_WWE is going to be feeling that one for quite awhile…#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/sminuwjJHs
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024
This match is AWESOME 👏👏👏#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/DJoUf2acyA
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024