Official Details For ROH Supercard of Honor, Tickets on Sale Saturday

As previously reported, it was announced on last night’s episode of Dynamite that this year’s ROH Supercard of Honor will happen at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on April 5. Ring of Honor has issued a press release on the event, noting that tickets go on sale this Saturday.

