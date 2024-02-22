wrestling / News
Official Details For ROH Supercard of Honor, Tickets on Sale Saturday
February 22, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, it was announced on last night’s episode of Dynamite that this year’s ROH Supercard of Honor will happen at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on April 5. Ring of Honor has issued a press release on the event, noting that tickets go on sale this Saturday.
Ring of Honor comes to Philadelphia, PA with one of the hottest events of the year, ROH: Supercard of Honor. Featuring world-class talent in electrifying bouts, Supercard of Honor storms into The Liacouras Center on Friday, April 5, at 7:00pm ET.
Tickets go on sale 2/24.
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR
The Liacouras Center
Philadelphia, PA
April 5, 2024
Bell time: 7:00pm ET
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton On Why He’s Torn Over Vince McMahon Allegations
- Maven Comments on Allegations Against Vince McMahon
- Ashley Masarro’s Daughter Claims ‘Friend’ of Massaro Isn’t Actually A Friend, Says Her Mother’s Claims Are True
- Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock