ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 Set For Philadelphia In April

February 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 Image Credit: ROH

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 has been announced for Philadelphia during WrestleMania week. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the 2024 iteration of the ROH PPV will take place on April 5th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

No matches have yet been announced for the show.

