ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 Set For Philadelphia In April
February 21, 2024 | Posted by
ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 has been announced for Philadelphia during WrestleMania week. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the 2024 iteration of the ROH PPV will take place on April 5th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
No matches have yet been announced for the show.
Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor will be in Philly on April. 5th this year!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/YYn2x7D7Hy
— 𝗭𝗘𝗥𝗢⚡️ (@AlllEliteZero) February 22, 2024
