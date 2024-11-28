wrestling / News

Ohio Valley Wrestling Signs TV Deal With New England Sports Network

November 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
OVW Ohio Valley Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) is now available on the New England Sports Network, which previously aired Ring of Honor TV. OVW’s deal with the network was reportedly just completed. OVW TV is currently listed as airing at 3:00 om Friday, November 29.

