Ohio Valley Wrestling Signs TV Deal With New England Sports Network
November 28, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) is now available on the New England Sports Network, which previously aired Ring of Honor TV. OVW’s deal with the network was reportedly just completed. OVW TV is currently listed as airing at 3:00 om Friday, November 29.
