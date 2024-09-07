Okumura vs. Adam Priest Set for MLW Fightland

– Major League Wrestling announced a new matchup for this month’s MLW Fightland 2024. Okumura will face Adam Priest in a first-time ever singles match. You can see the full announcement below:

ATLANTA, GA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Okumura vs. Adam Priest at MLW FIGHTLAND’24 on Saturday, September 14 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

Just signed is a first-time ever matchup with a compelling battle between the legendary Okumura, known as the “Luchador Japonés,” and rising prospect Adam Priest.

Okumura, a former MLW World Tag Team Champion and a perennial star of CMLL in Mexico, brings an extraordinary blend of Japanese and Mexican wrestling styles to the MLW ring. A seasoned veteran, Okumura has wrestled across the globe, capturing championships from Mexico to the USA and beyond. As one half of CozyMAX with Satoshi Kojima, Okumura has proven his prowess in tag team competition, and now he looks to further cement his legacy in singles action at FIGHTLAND.

Known for his innovative blend of technical skill and high-impact offense, Okumura’s unique style makes him one of the most respected international competitors in MLW today. His experience and adaptability will be put to the test against the fiery determination of Adam Priest.

Adam Priest, a standout prospect on the southeastern wrestling circuit, is eager to make his mark on the global stage of MLW. Known for his exceptional technical grappling and fierce competitive spirit, Priest has quickly garnered the attention of league scouts. With a background steeped in the sweet science of professional wrestling, Priest aims to utilize his skill set to defeat the highly respected veteran Okumura in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

With Okumura looking to further his illustrious career and Adam Priest determined to stake his claim as a rising force in the sport, this match is sure to deliver fireworks.

Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

FIGHTLAND live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima vs. Mads Krule Krugger

Opera Cup Semifinals: KENTA vs. TJP

Opera Cup Semifinals: Místico vs. Bad Dude Tito Escondido

Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent) vs. Timothy Thatcher

The Andersons vs. Bomaye Fight Club

Okumura vs. Adam Priest

Opera Cup Finals: KENTA or TJP vs. Místico or Bad Dude Tito Escondido

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Knight

*** SPECIAL 7PM START TIME FOR TICKET HOLDERS ***