Full Spoilers From WWE NXT Taping

Spoilers are coming online for the NXT tapings that are taking place tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. The results are:

January 10th Episode:

* Shayna Baszler makes her in-ring debut and defeats Dakota Kai. Baszler wins in under 1 minute via referee stoppage. Baszler attacks Kai after the match but NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon makes the save.

* Lars Sullivan defeated Lio Rush. Lars called out Killian Dain after the match and then turned his attention back to Rush. Lars destroyed Rush.

* We see The Undisputed Era attacking SAnitY backstage where a steel cage structure is seen. Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish come to the ring to taunt SAnitY. Nikki Cross runs out for revenge but she’s held back. Aleister Black and Roderick Strong come out for a face off. NXT General Manager William Regal makes Black and Strong vs. Fish and O’Reilly for the titles.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era retains over Roderick Strong and Aleister Black. Adam Cole provided a distraction and brawled with Black through the crowd. They came back to the ring and Black was beat down after. Regal came out and announced Black vs. Cole in an Extreme Rules match for Takeover in Philadelphia.

* NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Kassius Ohno in a non-title match.

January 17th Episode:

* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss defeated Heavy Machinery.

* Lacey Evans defeated Aliyah. After the match, Evans called out Nikki Cross to the ring. Shayna Baszler came out, stares Evans down and ended up beating on Aliyah. NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon made the save and issued a challenge to Baszler. NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed Baszler vs. Moon for Takeover in Philadelphia.

* Roderick Strong defeated Fabian Aichner.

* Johnny Gargano comes out for a promo in the ring. He will face The Velveteen Dream later tonight with the winner facing NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas at Takeover in Philadelphia.

* The Authors of Pain defeated The Street Profits to become the new #1 contenders for a title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish at Takeover in Philadelphia.

January 24th Episode:

* No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi.

* Bianca Belair defeated indie veteran Luscious Latasha.

* The Authors of Pain squashed two enhancement talents by attacking them before the bell. The match never started.

* Johnny Gargano defeated The Velveteen Dream in an insanely good match. If Gargano lost, Dream would have received the NXT Title shot from Andrade “Cien” Almas at Takeover in Philadelphia. Gargano and Dream both got good pops throughout. Andrade and Zelina Vega came out to face off with Almas. End of tapings.