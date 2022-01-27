wrestling / News
Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
January 26, 2022 | Posted by
We now know what will open tonight’s Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday evening that the Undisputed TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes will kick off tonight’s show. The entrances for the match will be broadcast live on AEW’s social media accounts starting at 7:50 PM ET/4:50 PM PT.
