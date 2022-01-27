Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

We now know what will open tonight’s Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday evening that the Undisputed TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes will kick off tonight’s show. The entrances for the match will be broadcast live on AEW’s social media accounts starting at 7:50 PM ET/4:50 PM PT.

You can follow our live coverage of the show here.