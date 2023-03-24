Opera Cup To Kick Off At MLW War Chamber Next Month

MLW will kick off the 2023 Opera Cup next month at MLW War Chamber. The company announced on Thursday that this year’s iteration of the tournament will start at War Chamber 2023, which takes place on April 6th in New York City.

You can see the full announcement below:

Opera Cup kicks off April 6 in NYC

MLW returns to NYC April 6 featuring WAR CHAMBER

Major League Wrestling today announced the 2023 Opera Cup will kick off at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Stage one of the 2023 Opera Cup will kick off in New York City April 6, league officials confirmed. Entries and alternates will be revealed shortly.

Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament.

The best of the day competed in the tournament and would often be an entree to more success, including the World Heavyweight Championship of the day. For years the cup has sat in the attic of the Hart Mansion in Calgary until the tragic passing of the last cup recipient, Stu Hart (1948 winner).

Davey Boy Smith Jr. inherited the Opera House Trophy Cup upon the passing of his grandfather. Inspired by the legends whose names are immortalized in plaques on the sides of the cup, Smith has donated the cup to Major League Wrestling to reignite the spirit of the greats who preceded today and tomorrow’s greats.

After a 71-year hiatus, the Opera Cup returned in 2019, hosted by New York’s Melrose Ballroom.

The Professional Wrestling Opera Cup is dedicated to the great men who have fought valiantly before us to ensure our passion, professional wrestling be cemented and respected in the annals of time.

See the opening round of the 2023 Opera Cup LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Willie Mack vs. Real1

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Lio Rush

Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman

Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

Mandy León vs. Clara Carreras

OPERA CUP STAGE 1

Signed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Microman

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Mr. Thomas

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

1 Called Manders

Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Delirious

Sam Adonis

FBI