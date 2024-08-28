Orange Cassidy Says Best Friends Ended Too Soon in AEW

In an interview with Stephanie Chase (via Fightful), Orange Cassidy spoke about the Best Friends breaking up in AEW, and said the group ended too soon. Trent Beretta turned heel on his friends and Chuck Taylor ultimately suffered a foot injury that may have ended his career.

Cassidy said: “It was difficult because I have been around Trent and Chuck, for the majority of my career, and to not have them with me does feel like I’m in some of type of weird, uncharted territory. Even when I came to AEW, they were AEW. Anywhere I go, they were always there, so I always had that comfort. Now that they’re gone, it is a little strange, and when you get isolated and you feel alone, you don’t like to open up and whatever, but I was like, I’m gonna start talking to people, and I found Kyle O’Reilly, I found Mark Briscoe, who were all kind of going through the same thing that I was going through. Now, we’re kind of together. So wherever I go, they go. I’m very needy [laughs]. I need people around me. No. Actually, I think it was cut way too short. Since we’re here, last year in Wembley, I think we finally got our big moment, the Best Friends, when we were standing tall, after that Stadium Stampede match, we were all three of us in the ring, in front of all those fans, it felt like this is gonna be the start of us on the uprise, and it actually had the opposite effect, which is a bummer. But never say never, I hope.“