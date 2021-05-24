Orange Cassidy & Chuckie T Spotted at NBA Playoffs Game (Video)

A couple of the Best Friends attended the Philadelphia 76ers game today in Orange Cassidy & Chuckie T. Cassidy and Chuckie were seen on camera during the 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards, which you can see video of below.

The third of the Best Friends, Trent, posted to Twitter to share his approval. The 76ers beat the Wizards 125 – 118 in game one of their playoff series.