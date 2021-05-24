wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy & Chuckie T Spotted at NBA Playoffs Game (Video)
May 23, 2021 | Posted by
A couple of the Best Friends attended the Philadelphia 76ers game today in Orange Cassidy & Chuckie T. Cassidy and Chuckie were seen on camera during the 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards, which you can see video of below.
The third of the Best Friends, Trent, posted to Twitter to share his approval. The 76ers beat the Wizards 125 – 118 in game one of their playoff series.
@SexyChuckieT @orangecassidy @AEW @sixers look who we got here pic.twitter.com/auPBvKvYsU
— Maximilian Brockhoff (@Mazter_B) May 23, 2021
@SexyChuckieT @orangecassidy @AEW @sixers look who we got here pic.twitter.com/auPBvKvYsU
— Maximilian Brockhoff (@Mazter_B) May 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee Says ‘Only Time Will Tell’ What’s Next For Him
- Kurt Angle On Why He Thinks WWE’s ECW Reboot Didn’t Work, His Pick For His Favorite Character In WWE
- Booker T On Potential Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar Match At WWE SummerSlam, How He’d Book Lesnar’s Return
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Plan To Create Two Separate Brands After WCW Purchase, Buff Bagwell’s Run In WWE