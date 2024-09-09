Orange Cassidy Says He Tries To Be Different So He Can Stand Out in AEW

In an interview with Q101 (via Wrestling Inc), Orange Cassidy spoke about how he’s been able to stand out and avoid being ‘just another wrestler’ on AEW’s large roster. He credited AEW for giving him the career he currently has.

He said: “There are a lot of people who wrestle for AEW. The roster is huge, and I was, for a lot of my career, I was just listening to what other people told me what worked for them, which necessarily — I’m not saying that was bad advice — it just worked for them. So I did what worked for me, and that was to do the exact opposite and try to be different and stand out because that’s what separates somebody from just being another wrestler. No one forces me to do anything I don’t want to do, and they are also open to what I want to do. I’m very fortunate that AEW exists because I wouldn’t be sitting here if it didn’t. They let me be something unique and something new and embraced it.“