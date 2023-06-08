Orange Cassidy On His Weekly International Title Defenses, Goals With Title Reign

Orange Cassidy has been defending his AEW International Championship title nearly every week since winning it, and he recently talked about his goals with the title reign and more. Cassidy spoke with Wrestling Inc late last month before Double or Nothing and discussed his title reign and more. A couple of highlights are below:

On defending the International Championship weekly: “I’ll tell you what wasn’t my idea to get beat up every single week and defend this thing. When I got the All-Atlantic Championship in October, the idea was just really to beat Pac, and just finally get that win over him. And along with it came the All-Atlantic Championship and I didn’t really know what this title meant. I didn’t know what it was for. I didn’t really understand… It didn’t have an identity really, but it did have a lineage already of Pac who is obviously one of the best wrestlers in the world.”

On using the title to get other people in TV: “To live up to that, I ain’t got nothing to prove to anybody. I’m going to do what I’m going to do. It’s going to be what I want to do. But when I had the Independent Wrestling Championship early in my career on the Indies, I had this philosophy of, if you want a shot, I’ll give it to you. And I think I wanted to use this as a tool to get people on television that you normally wouldn’t see on television. Maybe somebody that works really, really hard that deserves a title shot. And I decided to make this title the belt that everybody else who wasn’t ranked number one could go after and show different styles, show different wrestling, show the wide variety of fantastic talent that AEW has. It’s just unfortunate that I’ll have to punch them all in the face to win this back. It was something I stumbled upon. I didn’t really set out to do that, it’s just what happened.”