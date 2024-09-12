Orange Cassidy Pays Chris Jericho Back In Spare Change On AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy paid Chris Jericho his $7,000 on AEW Dynamite in the form of spare change dumped onto the Learning Tree’s car. Jericho came out on Wednesday’s show with Big Bill and Bryan Keith to cut a promo demanding the $7,000 for his ruined jacket from their match four years ago.

Cassidy then appeared on the Tron and said that he had the money, but not on him so his friends would deliver it. Kyle O’Reilly and Mark Briscoe then drove a tractor up to Jericho’s new Bentley and dumped $7,000 in change onto the car. Cassidy then took out a dollar and put it in, taking a little back so they had exact change.

It was announced later in the show that Jericho and Cassidy will compete on next week’s Dynamite.