Orange Cassidy To Defend International Title On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
July 19, 2023 | Posted by
Orange Cassidy will make his next defense of the AEW International Championship on next week’s Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Cassidy will defend his title against AR Fox next week.
The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs next Wednesday on TBS.
Shafir vs TBS Champ Statlander on #AEWRampage Friday!
Darby & Wayne in the #RoyalRampage Friday!
Best Friends in the 4-way for the ROH Tag Team Titles, Friday at #DeathBeforeDishonor!
Orange Cassidy vs AR Fox for the #AEW International Title next week on #AewDynamite! pic.twitter.com/7AtQcoWfNg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
