Orange Cassidy To Defend International Title On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

July 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: AEW

Orange Cassidy will make his next defense of the AEW International Championship on next week’s Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Cassidy will defend his title against AR Fox next week.

The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs next Wednesday on TBS.

