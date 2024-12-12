Orange Cassidy Recalls Being Told He Looks Like Ryan Gosling

Orange Cassidy says he was once compared to Ryan Gosling, and he considers that quite the compliment. Cassidy spoke with Mojo Rawley for TMZ and recalled the moment, saying that it happened at an independent show in Texas.

“Let me tell you a quick little story,” he began (per Fightful). “I was wrestling on an independent show. I think it was down in Texas, I don’t know exactly where it was, there were like 50 people in the crowd. They didn’t know who I was, they could care less. I come out, I walk around the ring to get in the ring. Some kid was like, ‘Here’s this guy. He looks like Ryan Gosling.'”

He continued, “That is the best compliment anyone could give me. The idea that I look like Ryan Gosling. Thank you. Thank you. When the movie Barbie came out and Twitter was blowing up, ‘Looks, it’s Orange Cassidy in the movie.’ Yeah, I wish I was next to Margot Robbie in that movie. Put me in the sequel.”

Cassidy is teaming up with Jay White against Jon Moxley & PAC of the Death Rifers on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.