– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, actor and wrestling fan O’Shea Jackson Jr. spoke about dealing with wrestling tribalism on social media. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

O’Shea Jackson Jr. on interacting with AEW fans on social media: “There’s a lot of them that I’m like really cool with. I was like, dude, I can’t believe me and him are cool now, shout out to AIR, my man Wrestle Mark. … You can not like the direction something is going, but don’t act like I’m just ridiculous because I still watch WWE.”

On trying to watch more of AEW: “And MJF, he had a good point in an interview, where I was just like – you know what? He’s right, let me look at both sides of these thing. I got a bunch of ‘Google it’ and ‘Look it up’ and I’m not watching TV for homework, dog!”

On feeling unwelcomed by the AEW fanbase: “And the response I got? It’s just hard for me to just be like – to just take that, you know? … But as far as the faceless account fans? I will be there to give you all problems! Every single one, man, because you’re not even real!”

Jackson also co-hosts the wrestling-themed podcast, No-Contest Wrestling, for the Rich Eisen Podcast Network.