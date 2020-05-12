Otis Is Ready to Prove He Can Hang in the Main Event, on Finding Out He Would Win MITB, When He Plans to Cash In

– Sports Illustrated and Justin Barrasso recently interviewed WWE Money in the Bank winner Otis, who discussed winning this year’s Ladder Match. Below are some highlights.

Otis on being seen as a comedy wrestler: “I’ve heard I’m just a big man comedy wrestler. I’ll admit it, I’m always the loud one in the room. But when it’s time for business, it’s time for business. Can I be in the main event? Let’s do it. If I sink, then that’s on me. I love wrestling, and I’m going to show people that I can do it.”

On building off the momentum from his WrestleMania moment: “We’re building off that momentum. Working with Mandy is amazing. She’s humble and generous. She’s great backstage, too. Once she gets going and starts laughing, I start laughing. That’s when Dolph starts laughing, and then Sonya starts popping. It’s been so much fun, and I’ve been blessed to work with Tucky and now Mandy. With them, it just flows on camera.”

On finding out he would win this year: “I found out and was like, ‘What?’ When the briefcase got into my hands, that’s when it felt real. I remember watching the first ‘Money in the Bank’ match at WrestleMania, and it blows my mind that I woke up right next to it this morning.”

Otis on being scared of heights on the roof of WWE HQ: “I don’t know if many people know this, but I’m scared of heights. I like my feet in the ring. Maybe the second rope, but no top rope for me. Being all the way up on the roof was tough, but the response on social media and from my friends and family about the match has been awesome.”

Otis on when he might cash in his briefcase: “You never know when I’m going to cash-in, but I’m not one to wait. I think it’s going to be sooner than later.”