OTT Wrestling Cuts Ties With Davey Richards, Pulls Him From Upcoming Shows
March 18, 2023 | Posted by
– Another company announced a parting of ways with wrestler Davey Richards earlier today. Over the Top (OTT) Wrestling announced today that Richards will no longer be appearing at the company’s events in Dublin and Belfast, Ireland. The announcement comes after allegations of domestic violent against him surfaced yesterday.
Richards later addressed the allegations on his social media, noting that he intends to retire from wrestling following this weekend and he also denied the allegations. Several other wrestling companies also severed ties with Richards.
You can view OTT Wrestling’s announcement below:
Davey Richards will no longer be appearing at OTT events in Dublin and Belfast
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) March 18, 2023
