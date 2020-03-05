OVW Signs National TV Deal, Will Air on Youtoo America

OVW is heading to nationwide television courtesy of a new deal with Youtoo America. The company sent out the following press release announcing that their hourlong show will air on Youtoo, a broadcast and cable network. The announcement notes that Youtoo has access to 32 million households in the US.

The full announcement is below:

OVW WRESTLING PARTNERS WITH YOUTOO AMERICA FOR MAJOR NEW NATIONAL TV SERIES

OVW Wrestling, one of the most popular and widely-respected wrestling promotions in the world since its inception in 1993, is thrilled to announce today that they’ve teamed up with leading broadcast and cable network Youtoo America to air their flagship weekly one hour series to over 32 Million Households across the USA.

OVW Wrestling will premiere on Youtoo America Friday evening, April 3rd with the kickoff to a brand new era in professional wrestling.

Owned by WWE icon Al Snow and his business partner Chad Miller, COO of Gladiator Sports Network, OVW Wrestling is based in Louisville, Kentucky and emanates from world famous Davis Arena.

“We are absolutely honored and privileged to partner with one of the most amazing broadcast and cable channels in the country, the extraordinary Youtoo America, to take our series national.” said Al Snow. “This is a real gamechanger for us and we couldn’t be happier or more excited. Youtoo America is a phenomenal television network and we cannot wait to show everyone why OVW Wrestling is the best wrestling promotion in the world today.”

The prestigious promotion boasts a roster of some of the most talented, distinguished and acclaimed superstars in the industry all vying for the most coveted title in wrestling today, the OVW Heavyweight Championship.

Owned by Center Post Media and based in Arlington, TX, Youtoo America is the destination for what makes this country great! From sports to music, from cars to celebrities, technology, military, movies, magic, food and the great outdoors, to the best part of America…YOU!