AEW News: OWE vs. AEW Match Set For OWE Show, Cody Book Signing in Georgia, Video of Another Cody Signing

July 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Fight For the Fallen SCU

-0 Oriental Wrestling Entertainment has announced an OWE vs. AEW match for their show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on August 10th. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Gaia Hox and Rekka has been announced for the show, as you can see below:

– Cody and Brandi Rhodes will be signing copies of Cody’s new childrens book Cody Heart of the Mountain in Marietta, Georgia on Friday. Details are below, along with footage of Cody’s signing in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday:

