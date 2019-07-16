wrestling / News
AEW News: OWE vs. AEW Match Set For OWE Show, Cody Book Signing in Georgia, Video of Another Cody Signing
-0 Oriental Wrestling Entertainment has announced an OWE vs. AEW match for their show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on August 10th. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Gaia Hox and Rekka has been announced for the show, as you can see below:
8/10 #OWEToronto!
An @AEWrestling vs. #OWE Special Match!#SoCalUncensored vs #ShanghaiChinaUncensored@facdaniels + @FrankieKazarian vs @rekkatw + @GaiaHox
Get your tickets here: https://t.co/ANCpAcxjuB pic.twitter.com/CGmvXNkvo5
— ORIENTAL WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT (@ORIENTALWRESTL1) July 16, 2019
– Cody and Brandi Rhodes will be signing copies of Cody’s new childrens book Cody Heart of the Mountain in Marietta, Georgia on Friday. Details are below, along with footage of Cody’s signing in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday:
ATLANTA…you’ve asked us to do a meet and greet here. So see you Friday. (details below) pic.twitter.com/pufsBausNf
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 16, 2019