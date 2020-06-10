Paige Doesn’t Think WWE Women’s Tag Titles Have Been Used To Full Potential

During last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, Paige spoke about the WWE Women’s tag team titles and said that she doesn’t think they’ve been used to their full potential.

She said: “I just feel like the tag team championship haven’t been utilized to their full potential, considering everyone that’s had them. Like, I was with the Kabuki Warriors at one point before, you know, Asuka sprayed green mist in my face. But I feel like they’re not being defended, right? I don’t think they’ve been used right, they’ve kind of been thrown under the rug. They’re not being taken very seriously and I just feel like at some point they have to be taken seriously because this is such a big moment for the women’s division to have these tag team titles. Instead of just having one championship, now we have a tag division and we could utilize so many of the tag teams we have, even down in NXT or up on RAW and SmackDown, just something. Bayley and Sasha — they’re good, they’re solid, we all love them, but let’s try and build some other people.”

"I don't think think the @WWE Women's Tag Team Championship has been used to their full potential." – @RealPaigeWWE #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/jfwoioXAOj — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 10, 2020

