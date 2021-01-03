Paige Suing Person For Selling Her Address Online, Allegedly DMs Woman Who Claimed Bad Experience With Paige’s Boyfriend

Paige announced on Twitter that she is suing someone who tried to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share.

She wrote: “You realize how disgusting this is? You literally tried to get money for our address!! You’re a terrible person. The cops are involved. A report was put in your name. Numerous people came forward about you w/ DMs. You changed your Twitter name after being called out. Yeah using lawyers to get a lawsuit for someone selling our address makes me super s–tty. Thanks for making me see the light, bud.”

However, the story gets stranger. A young woman on Twitter posted a DM she received from Paige, who threatened to sue her for claiming that Radke treated her poorly and threatening people at the 2017 Warped Tour.

She wrote: “not r*nnie r*dke’s brainwashed girlfriend in my DM’s saying my experience with him being awful to me & threatening w*rped crew in Vegas is a lie…Face with tears of joy girl, you’re delusional. I literally do not have the energy or creativity to make something like that up.”

She went on to provide a screenshot of the DM, as well as evidence of the incident in question. You can see all of that below.

