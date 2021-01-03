wrestling / News
Paige Suing Person For Selling Her Address Online, Allegedly DMs Woman Who Claimed Bad Experience With Paige’s Boyfriend
Paige announced on Twitter that she is suing someone who tried to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share.
She wrote: “You realize how disgusting this is? You literally tried to get money for our address!! You’re a terrible person. The cops are involved. A report was put in your name. Numerous people came forward about you w/ DMs. You changed your Twitter name after being called out. Yeah using lawyers to get a lawsuit for someone selling our address makes me super s–tty. Thanks for making me see the light, bud.”
You realize how disgusting this is? You literally tried to get money for our address!! You’re a terrible person. The cops are involved. A report was put in your name. Numerous people came forward about you w/ DMs. You changed your Twitter name after being called out. https://t.co/2YX7Q9B23L pic.twitter.com/CZllJ98hw6
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2021
Yeah using lawyers to get a lawsuit for someone selling our address makes me super shitty. Thanks for making me see the light, bud. https://t.co/tjN7uwof1f
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2021
I hate that, THAT had to be my first tweet of 2021. Second tweet. This year will be better. 🤍
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2021
However, the story gets stranger. A young woman on Twitter posted a DM she received from Paige, who threatened to sue her for claiming that Radke treated her poorly and threatening people at the 2017 Warped Tour.
She wrote: “not r*nnie r*dke’s brainwashed girlfriend in my DM’s saying my experience with him being awful to me & threatening w*rped crew in Vegas is a lie…Face with tears of joy girl, you’re delusional. I literally do not have the energy or creativity to make something like that up.”
She went on to provide a screenshot of the DM, as well as evidence of the incident in question. You can see all of that below.
not r*nnie r*dke’s brainwashed girlfriend in my DM’s saying my experience with him being awful to me & threatening w*rped crew in Vegas is a lie…😂 girl, you’re delusional.
I literally do not have the energy or creativity to make something like that up.
— ash (@ashhpotato) January 2, 2021
— ash (@ashhpotato) January 2, 2021
this is my pit blog from that day and at about 1:30 is when I was suppose to interview him, but he chose to do this instead. His father is standing next to him in the video…who Paige claimed wasnt there 🤔 https://t.co/Oy5ITlWRoX
— ash (@ashhpotato) January 2, 2021
you can tell by his tone and his “or whatever” like he didn’t know what w*rped tour was, that he was being rude to me and whoever else was around. I still had to be super nice to him haha
— ash (@ashhpotato) January 2, 2021
I also wanna add, I didn’t mean for this to get traction or anything. Was mainly just trying to share with my music friends who sometimes have to be around him, but thank you guys for being super kind & letting me know I’m not crazy here😅💖
— ash (@ashhpotato) January 2, 2021
