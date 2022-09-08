wrestling / News
William Regal, Paige, PROGRESS & More React to Queen Elizabeth’s Passing
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, and many in the wrestling world from William Regal and Paige to PROGRESS and more took to social media to react. The English monarch passed today at the age of 96 after serving as the Queen for 70 years. The passing drew reactions from several talent from the UK and elsewhere, and you can see some of those below:
RIP to our Queen Elizabeth 🥺🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/sBVA5NKtWW
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) September 8, 2022
Rest well my Queen.
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 8, 2022
Everyone at PROGRESS Wrestling sends their sincere condolences to the Royal Family following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/QJLTuYkLYB
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 8, 2022
My Queen 1926-2022.
They just don’t make them like this anymore.
It’s now time for you to finally rest.
Thank you 🙏🏽❤️🙌🏽. pic.twitter.com/z0VF3IAJGS
— Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) September 8, 2022
Rest In Peace your majesty. pic.twitter.com/ad4Xesz4Ql
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 8, 2022
A terribly sad day.
Thank you, Your Majesty. 🇬🇧 ❤️ https://t.co/JIvpbtV2q5
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 8, 2022
Rest In Peace our Queen 🇬🇧💂🏼♀️ https://t.co/CJUITohpRw
— Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) September 8, 2022
🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 https://t.co/LpEgjFWZqZ
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) September 8, 2022
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 8, 2022
En paz descanse #QueenElizabeth
A todos mis amigos en Inglaterra, a mi comadre que tanto quiero y que bautizó a mi hija y a todo el pueblo inglés así como a la afición a la lucha libre mis condolencias. SHE IS DEAD #reinaisabel #IsabelII pic.twitter.com/rem4VAUVx6
— El Hijo del Santo (@ElHijodelSanto) September 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On If CM Punk Planned His AEW All Out Media Scrum Comments Beforehand
- Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
- Details on AEW All Out Backstage Brawl From Young Bucks & Kenny Omega’s Side
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Has No Leadership, Warns That If Tony Khan Doesn’t Fix Things, Triple H Will Run Away With Wrestling Business