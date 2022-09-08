wrestling / News

William Regal, Paige, PROGRESS & More React to Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

September 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
William Regal WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, and many in the wrestling world from William Regal and Paige to PROGRESS and more took to social media to react. The English monarch passed today at the age of 96 after serving as the Queen for 70 years. The passing drew reactions from several talent from the UK and elsewhere, and you can see some of those below:

