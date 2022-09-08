William Regal, Paige, PROGRESS & More React to Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, and many in the wrestling world from William Regal and Paige to PROGRESS and more took to social media to react. The English monarch passed today at the age of 96 after serving as the Queen for 70 years. The passing drew reactions from several talent from the UK and elsewhere, and you can see some of those below:

RIP to our Queen Elizabeth 🥺🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/sBVA5NKtWW — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) September 8, 2022

Rest well my Queen. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 8, 2022

Everyone at PROGRESS Wrestling sends their sincere condolences to the Royal Family following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/QJLTuYkLYB — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 8, 2022

My Queen 1926-2022.

They just don’t make them like this anymore.

It’s now time for you to finally rest.

Thank you 🙏🏽❤️🙌🏽. pic.twitter.com/z0VF3IAJGS — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) September 8, 2022

Rest In Peace your majesty. pic.twitter.com/ad4Xesz4Ql — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 8, 2022

A terribly sad day. Thank you, Your Majesty. 🇬🇧 ❤️ https://t.co/JIvpbtV2q5 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 8, 2022

Rest In Peace our Queen 🇬🇧💂🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/CJUITohpRw — Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) September 8, 2022