Pantoja’s WWE NXT In Your House 2022 Review  

NXT In Your House

June 4th, 2022 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

I’m a sucker for the old school In Your House opening with Todd Pettengil doing the voiceover work.

Legado Del Fantasma vs. Stacks, Tony D’Angelo and Two Dimes

Solid pop for Legado del Fantasma. They looked cool as hell and theme BUMPS. The losing team has to disband and join the winners. The crowd was pretty into this but they got way into it when it was Santos against Tony. Things broke down soon after and everyone brawled before Mendoza became the guy taking the heat. I don’t know much about Stacks or Two Dimes but they did well enough in this match to make it work. When the hot tag came to Escobar, he looked great and they sent the heels packing before hitting dives outside that got the crowd going. Wilde and Mendoza work so well together and Santos is arguably the coolest dude in NXT. We got the expected barrage of everyone getting their shit in and the obligatory “this is awesome” chant.” The six men had a standoff where they traded shots and came off looking evenly matched. Both teams attempted to cheat, which I appreciate despite one kind of being a babyface. It failed on both sides until Stacks was hit with a crowbar and Wilde was laid out with brass knuckles. Stacks got shoved onto Wilde, ending this in 13:28. A fun opener boosted by a hot crowd though I don’t like LDF having to end. [***¼]

A vignette aired to hype Alba Fyre. This was followed by the women in the back, who aren’t really established yet, talking about it. Lash Legend dissed Fyre but wouldn’t ask for a match, though Tatum Paxley said she would.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction [c] vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

I really dig the Carter and Chance rave entrance. It’s fun and not done in a goofy way that wouldn’t work on the main roster like Emma’s dancing or Adam Rose. It also gives them actual characters and they aren’t just random women’s team #16. The champs attacked before the bell but it backfired and Jayne ended up alone. That also didn’t last long and it was moments later where Chance ended up as the face in peril. Toxic Attraction did their usual stuff like talking trash and mocking Chance while isolating her. I love the innovative offense Chance and Carter have. You can tell they work hard at trying new things and it makes their matches fun. Carter’s hot tag had some of those cool offensive moves. The tandem rana spot in the corner was sweet too. I also popped for Toxic Attraction’s take on the High/Low. It’s just different enough for me. Chance and Carter came close a few times but a cheap shot from Jayne led to Dolin hitting a German suplex to retain in 9:00. That was a really fun tag. Now call up Chance and Carter to help with that disaster of a main roster women’s tag division. [***]

NXT North American Championship: Cameron Grimes [c] vs. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes is THE GUY. After an opening feeling out process, this started picking up in aggression and impact with things like a cross body, rana, and more. Hayes took control and like the heels in the previous match, he made sure to talk some smack, be arrogant, and argue with the referee. Whenever Grimes seemed like he was ready to get going, Hayes had an answer even if it was something as simple as just catching a superkick. Trick Williams got involved as well but Grimes just kept kicking out. Grimes finally got going and hit a pretty impressive looking dropkick and spin-out slam for two. Grimes took out Trick with the Cave-In on the apron, opening the door for Hayes to take advantage. He alley-ooped Grimes into the corner and hit the diving Fameasser to win in 15:28. A very god match though one that didn’t quite reach the level of either guy’s best work. [***½]

NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose [c] vs. Wendy Choo

They HAVE to know that the Wendy Choo gimmick can never actually get over, right? It’s exactly the kind of thing that the niche NXT audience will pop for and that’s it. It’s a shame because I actually think Choo does really well in the ring with the gimmick. Props to her for giving her all. That includes a goofy dream sequence before her entrance. Choo kind of brought the wackiness right off the bat, which played into the storyline. She’s basically a kid and Mandy is the grown ass woman. I think Mandy did a good job as the more powerful wrestler here. She showed impressive strength on several moves and it’s a role that suits her. Choo took a vicious spinebuster outside for a countout tease. What am I watching, New Japan? NINETEEN. I liked Choo’s sleeper hold as it looked good and makes sense as a finisher. After Rose reached the ropes, Choo went up top but got slammed down and lost to the pump knee in 11:04. As a match it was fine even with the goofy gimmick. [**½]

Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez were interviewed about the upcoming Breakout Tournament Finals.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Pretty Deadly [c] vs. The Creed Brothers

Pretty Deadly do the John Morrison entrance better than him. If the Creeds lose, they have to leave Diamond Mine. The early stages of this saw the challengers kind of dominate, leading commentary to argue if Pretty Deadly was in over their heads. They won the titles as the last team in a gauntlet and not in a straight tag bout. It was a prolonged segment for the Creeds and after things broke down for a bit, the champions finally turned the tide with a uranage onto the steel steps. That made Julius the face in peril for a while and I appreciate that this match went that route a bit later than normal. Any slight twist on the tag formula is typically welcome. Of course, Brutus cleaned house once he got tagged and got two on a big elbow. There was a tease of the Creeds using one of the belts as a weapon but after looking to their parents in the crowd, they decided against it. In a sweet moment, we got to see a Shooting Star Press that looked great before the sliding forearm gave us new champions at the 15:07 mark. A hell of a tag with the right call as the Creeds have been very good lately. [***½]

The Creed Brothers celebrated with the Creed Parents in the crowd.

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker [c] vs. Joe Gacy

Their match at Spring Breakin’ was ass (*¼). The Gacy gimmick isn’t working for me as it is too similar to cult stuff that was done before. I didn’t really like it with Bray Wyatt either, especially since it doesn’t lend itself well to things like winning matches. Anyway, the idea here was that Bron is a hothead and Gacy has gotten under his skin so if Bron gets DQed, Gacy wins the title. That meant Bron had to keep his emotions in check throughout this, even if it isn’t what he’s used to. Gacy slowed the pace to keep Bron grounded and sit in control, which made for a boring match. He did the tree of Joey Lawrence gimmick where he hangs upside down and looks creepy. It was like a lame Bray Wyatt which is pretty hard to pull off given the Bray character. Once Bron got a hot streak started, a Gacy minion distracted him and Gacy pulled an Eddie Guerrero with the chair. A second referee arrived out of nowhere to make sure they didn’t unjustly disqualify Bron. He survived a few more games from Gacy before cutting off a handspring elbow with a Spear and winning with the Jackhammer after 15:45. It told a fine enough story but a lot of it was boring. [**]