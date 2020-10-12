Paradigm Pro Wrestling: Trapsoul Results – Suge D In Action, Death Matches, More

Paradigm Pro Wrestling held their event Trapsoul last night as part of the GCW Collective series of shows in Indianapolis, IN. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Suge D def. O’Shay Edwards

Midwest Territory Championship: Chase Holliday (c) def. Sonico

* Naptown Elimination Scramble Match: Billie Starkz def. Adam Slade, Brayden Lee, Dylan Derringer, Freddie Hudson, Freddie Hudson, Miles Morales, Zay Washington, Shawn Kemp & Juicy Finao

* UWFi Rules Super Fight: Dominic Garrini def. Kevin Ku

* UWFi Rules Super Fight: Flash Thompson def. Cole Radrick

* UWFi Rules Super Fight: Hoodfoot def. Erick Stevens

* Heavy Hitters Championship – Street Fight: Bobby Beverly (c) def. Alex Colon

* Paradigm Tag Team Championships – Reject’s Rules Match: The Rejects (AKIRA, John Wayne Murdock, & Reed Bentley) def. Earl’s Picks (Hardway Heeter, Juicy Jimmy, & Nolan Edward) to retain the titles

* Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Deathmatch: Bradley Prescott IV def. Matthew Justice