Paradigm Pro Wrestling: Trapsoul Results – Suge D In Action, Death Matches, More
Paradigm Pro Wrestling held their event Trapsoul last night as part of the GCW Collective series of shows in Indianapolis, IN. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Suge D def. O’Shay Edwards
Midwest Territory Championship: Chase Holliday (c) def. Sonico
* Naptown Elimination Scramble Match: Billie Starkz def. Adam Slade, Brayden Lee, Dylan Derringer, Freddie Hudson, Freddie Hudson, Miles Morales, Zay Washington, Shawn Kemp & Juicy Finao
* UWFi Rules Super Fight: Dominic Garrini def. Kevin Ku
* UWFi Rules Super Fight: Flash Thompson def. Cole Radrick
* UWFi Rules Super Fight: Hoodfoot def. Erick Stevens
* Heavy Hitters Championship – Street Fight: Bobby Beverly (c) def. Alex Colon
* Paradigm Tag Team Championships – Reject’s Rules Match: The Rejects (AKIRA, John Wayne Murdock, & Reed Bentley) def. Earl’s Picks (Hardway Heeter, Juicy Jimmy, & Nolan Edward) to retain the titles
* Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Deathmatch: Bradley Prescott IV def. Matthew Justice
