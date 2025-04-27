wrestling / News
Paradigm Talent Agency Highlights WWE Stars’ WrestleMania 41 Accomplishments
A number of WWE stars contracted to Paradigm Talent Agency had good WrestleMania weekends, and the agency too to social media to highlight them. The agency posted to Instagram to show highlights from CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Jade Cargill, Natalya, and Rusev.
The caption reads:
“#Wrestlemania41 week delivered on every level — and we’ve got the full recap. From shocking in-ring returns to Hall of Fame moments, it was a week of legends, surprises, and power plays. Tap in for the highlights!
@cmpunk @yaonlylivvonce @dmcintyrewwe @archerofinfamy @tiffanywwe @jadecargill @natbynature @tobemiro @thecjperry @therealericbischoff @wwe”
