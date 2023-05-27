wrestling / News
Participants Announced For STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix
STARDOM has officially announced the participants for this year’s 5Star Grand Prix. The 20-person, two-block round-robin tournament begins on July 23 from the Ota Ward General Gymnasium. Before that, there will be a play-in tournament for the final two spots, featuring Hanan, Mai Sakurai, Saki Kashima and more. That happens on June 18 in Shiodome. The list of participants includes:
* Mayu Iwatani
* Hazuki
* Utami Hayashishita
* AZM
* Saya Kamitani
* Natsuko Tora
* Starlight Kid
* Momo Watanabe
* Giulia
* Maika
* Tam Nakano
* Natsupoi
* Saori Anou
* Syuri
* MIRAI
* Ami Sourei
* Mina Shirakawa
* Suzu Suzuki
* Two spots TBD
／
📢『🏆5★STAR GP 2023』第一弾出場選手発表‼
＼
今年の出場枠は厳選20名‼
岩谷麻優
葉月
刀羅ナツコ
渡辺桃
スターライト・キッド
林下詩美
上谷沙弥
AZM
ジュリア
舞華
中野たむ
なつぽい
安納サオリ
白川未奈
朱里
壮麗亜美
MIRAI
鈴季すず
残り2名の出場枠を6月18日(日)汐留大会で決定戦！ pic.twitter.com/Mxa6Zim5GJ
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) May 27, 2023