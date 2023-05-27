Participants Announced For STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix

STARDOM has officially announced the participants for this year’s 5Star Grand Prix. The 20-person, two-block round-robin tournament begins on July 23 from the Ota Ward General Gymnasium. Before that, there will be a play-in tournament for the final two spots, featuring Hanan, Mai Sakurai, Saki Kashima and more. That happens on June 18 in Shiodome. The list of participants includes:

* Mayu Iwatani

* Hazuki

* Utami Hayashishita

* AZM

* Saya Kamitani

* Natsuko Tora

* Starlight Kid

* Momo Watanabe

* Giulia

* Maika

* Tam Nakano

* Natsupoi

* Saori Anou

* Syuri

* MIRAI

* Ami Sourei

* Mina Shirakawa

* Suzu Suzuki

* Two spots TBD