Participants Announced For STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix

May 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM has officially announced the participants for this year’s 5Star Grand Prix. The 20-person, two-block round-robin tournament begins on July 23 from the Ota Ward General Gymnasium. Before that, there will be a play-in tournament for the final two spots, featuring Hanan, Mai Sakurai, Saki Kashima and more. That happens on June 18 in Shiodome. The list of participants includes:

* Mayu Iwatani
* Hazuki
* Utami Hayashishita
* AZM
* Saya Kamitani
* Natsuko Tora
* Starlight Kid
* Momo Watanabe
* Giulia
* Maika
* Tam Nakano
* Natsupoi
* Saori Anou
* Syuri
* MIRAI
* Ami Sourei
* Mina Shirakawa
* Suzu Suzuki
* Two spots TBD

