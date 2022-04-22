Pat McAfee Addresses Report That He’s In Talks With Amazon For NFL Broadcasts

Pat McAfee recently addressed a report that he was in talks with Amazon for their upcoming Thursday Night Football broadcasts. As noted yesterday, a report from the New York Post said that McAfee was in discussions with the streaming giant to be part of their coverage of the football league starting this fall. It also said that McAfee had been in discussions with Amazon about having The Pat McAfee Show air on Prime Video.

McAfee weighed in on the reports during the latest episode of his show, saying that “we are up to something. Or somethings.” You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the reaction to the report: “I’m trying to figure out what the best way to handle it, just the most entertaining way to go about this whole thing. Because everybody is being forced to follow along with this. I don’t want people to be forced to follow along with this unless they’re following along with this as a fan of ours. Now we’re getting forced into everyone else’s world as well, which I’ve never enjoyed. Anytime I get forced into a new audience or we get forced into a new audience, it always brings a new batch of people just f**king burying me in my Twitter timeline. It’s like ‘alright, can we get past this entire thing?’ But I guess this is the world now. We’ve just got to get used to it.

“But I’m excited for everybody that’s wondering, because it feels like there’s actual interest, and there’s been a lot of very positive things texted to me from a lot people that I’ve worked with in the past, from reading all this stuff on the internet. And, who knows what’s going to happen? Who knows what’s going to happen?”

On the report itself: “There’s been a couple of ‘up to something seasons’ where we’ve been up to something, and then something pops up in the middle of ‘up to something season’ and it’s like ‘whoa whoa. Well now which news we have to break? Hey sorry, we’re going to have to delay this conversation.’ It’s a wild thing. It’s a lot of fun and we’re very lucky, and very, very thankful for everybody. And with that being said, we are up to something. Or somethings.”