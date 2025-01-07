– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan received a less than warm reception during his appearance last night at WWE Raw, with many fans at the intuit booing him. WWE Raw broadcaster Pat McAfee then held a skit during his show, featuring someone portraying Hulk Hogan and holding a press conference on his reaction last night.

The parody actor noted, “Now, I will admit I heard a couple boos smattered across the crowd, and I’ll be honest, I had no idea the people in LA hated Jimmy Hart the way they did. They took one look at him with his stringy hair, stupid sunglasses, and the way he was half-assing waving that flag around, and I should’ve expected it.” He continued, “Those liberal marks out there can’t stand a MAGA Champion like the Hulkster! But again, they weren’t booing the Hulkster, they were booing Jimmy Hart. Everyone loves the Hulkster, dude!”

You can view clips of the press conference from The Pat McAfee Show below:

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.. WE HAVE A LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE WITH THE HULKSTER 😂😂 #PMSLive https://t.co/xz3J0tJU2f pic.twitter.com/3obbAaZOG0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 7, 2025