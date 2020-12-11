wrestling / News

WWE News: Pat McAfee Reacts to NXT TakeOver: WarGames In New Video, Every TLC Winner This Decade

December 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: WarGames Pat McAfee

– Pat McAfee appears in a new video reacting backstage to the main event of NXT TakeOver: WarGames. You can see the video below, which features McAfee sharing his thoughts on The Kings of NXT’s loss to the Undisputed Era in the main event of the show:

– A new WWE video looks at every TLC winner of the last decade, as you can see below:

