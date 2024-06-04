Pat McAfee References Caitlin Clark Controversy On WWE Raw

Pat McAfee made an apparent reference to the controversy around his comments about WNBA star Caitlin Clark on last night’s WWE Raw. For those not in the know, McAfee garnered some backlash after he referred to Clark as a “white bitch” during a segment on The Pat McAfee Show where he was talking about the WNBA’s rookie class.

While he called Clark a “superstar,” the comment spurred some blowback and let to him issuing an apology on social media where he wrote:

“I shouldn’t have used ‘white bitch’ as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe. My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize… I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well. Everything else I said… still alllllll facts. #Journalism #WNBAProgrum #SheIsTheOne”

McAfee was referred to by Michael Cole as “controversial” on last night’s Raw, and he seemingly poked a little fun at the situation when he called Braun Strowman “one big white son of a bitch”:

