Paul Ellering Comments on WWE Release, Says His Future Is ‘Clear and Robust’
February 8, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain were released from WWE, along with several other superstars. In a post on Twitter, Ellering commented on the news and seemed optimistic about his future.
He wrote: “.@WWE Yesterday, the clouds covered the bright sun. Today, the sun shines on a clear and robust future. #AOP. The most Precious One. #MEGA”
