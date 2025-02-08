wrestling / News

Paul Ellering Comments on WWE Release, Says His Future Is ‘Clear and Robust’

February 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paul Ellering Authors of Pain NXT TV 32818 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain were released from WWE, along with several other superstars. In a post on Twitter, Ellering commented on the news and seemed optimistic about his future.

He wrote: “.@WWE Yesterday, the clouds covered the bright sun. Today, the sun shines on a clear and robust future. #AOP. The most Precious One. #MEGA

