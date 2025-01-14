Paul Heyman Chats With Logan Paul on IMPAULSIVE (Video)

– The Wise Man of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, is the guest of WWE Superstar Logan Paul on this week’s edition of IMPAULSIVE. The full episode of Heyman on the show is now available:

GOAT WWE manager Paul Heyman joins the boys to discuss mocking John Cena, trash-talking Logan Paul backstage, Solo throwing him through a table & the return of Roman Reigns, WWE’s successful move to Netflix, KO’ing himself in the ring, ECW’s thrilling run, induction in WWE Hall of Fame, relationship with Vince McMahon, Brock Lesner conquering Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak & more…