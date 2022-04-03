Paul Heyman On His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW, MJF Publicly Discussing His Contract Status

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman discussed MJF publicly discussing his contract status, whether he was surprised by Cody Rhodes leaving AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Paul Heyman on being impressed by MJF: “Yeah, why wouldn’t I be? I think he’s very credible on the mic. Incredible is not a compliment. Incredible means he’s not credible. He’s credible. He’s very good at what he does. He’s very young and he has a big future ahead of him.”

On MJF publicly discussing his contract status and potentially working with MJF in the future: “In his position, no. Where he’s working right now, no. Where he wants to work in the future, no. It’s not bad business at all. For what he obviously views his trajectory to be, for what he obviously views his future to be? Not bad business at all. Pretty smart, I might even say. Not even might, I would say he’s pretty smart. And I will. It was pretty smart…..right now he’s in a very enviable spot in an upstart promotion that has tremendous financing and excellent distribution. That’s an “if.” We’ll see what the future holds for him. I’m sure, at some point in this life, we’re gonna bump into each other.”

On whether he was surprised by Cody Rhodes leaving AEW: “In some aspects, yes. In some aspects, no. He’s one of the founders of the company, a lot of it is his concept, a lot of the initial phase was on him, and Cody always had a vision to fill the boots of his father, not just in the ring but behind the scenes. And the fact that he didn’t have the level of participation in decision-making that he initially probably thought — this is speculation on my end, I never heard this from Cody. But just seeing the manner in which the creative end of that company grew, it doesn’t surprise me that at some point he was going to say, ‘Not what I originally envisioned and I want to see what life is like elsewhere.’ So when a founder of a company whose initial vision it was, or part of it was, leaves – that’s always surprising. Knowing what I know, and that’s admittedly very little of the circumstances, not so surprised.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.