– During today’s WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff at WWE Headquarters, The Wiseman Paul Heyman interrupted The Bloodline, setting the stakes for the Tribal Combat match scheduled for the WWE Raw on Netflix debut, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa. Heyman stated that the Tribal Combat bout is about “who is the real Tribal Chief.”

Sikoa will face Roman Reigns on Monday, January 6, 2025 at WWE Raw. The event is being held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will be stream live on Netflix. You can view the footage of The Bloodline and Heyman at the event below.