Paul Heyman On Why Timing Was Right For Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn, The Undertaker Opening Up On His Career, Vince McMahon Documentary

In a recent interview on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Paul Heyman discussed why the timing was right for Roman Reigns’ heel turn, The Undertaker opening up on his career, Vince McMahon’s documentary, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Paul Heyman on why the timing was right for Roman Reigns’ heel turn: “I wanted it to happen for a long time, Roman Reigns wanted it to happen for a long time, and Vince McMahon wanted it to happen for a long time. But the timing was never right. Roman Reigns could not pull off this portrayal of the top star in the industry even a year ago. He wasn’t weathered enough, he wasn’t seasoned enough, and he wasn’t experienced enough. He still looked too young. But now, you look at his face, you see some seasoning and some weathering. He was beating the crap out of his cousin inside Hell in a Cell and he says I did this to you when we were kids, and here we are 35 years old doing this, and he looks 35. He looks like a badass 35, but he still looks 35. Before he still looked like late 20s or early 30s, and he still looked too young. He wasn’t grizzled, he didn’t have any scars. Now, you see the wars on his face. Now, you see the pressure and the obligation and the responsibility and the accountability and the sheer burden – I think that’s the core word when it comes to the characterization of the top star in WWE – the burden and the weight of that burden and what it has done to Roman Reigns.”

On Undertaker opening up on his career: “He evolved in a manner that is so progressive and so courageous because he could’ve stayed in his comfort zone for the rest of his life and he’d always be the Undertaker. No one would ever dare even think of criticizing him for staying in the comfort zone and never violating the persona and the myth and the aura of the Undertaker. But in an effort to look at where the business, the industry, the presentation of such, the media – where life is in 2020 – he made the conscious decision to allow the curtain to be pulled back. I applaud the courageous move that he made – it took a lot of balls because he could’ve been very comfortable and very wealthy without doing it.”

On the upcoming Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix: “One percent of that man’s life could be fascinating. Vince McMahon has led a fascinating life, and he’s not done living it. He’s making plans for 5, 10, 15 years into the future involving himself. And god bless him for doing it. He’s not done, so I don’t know the structure of the documentary, but you could do a documentary on the typical day in the life of Vince McMahon and just imagine how many days he’s had that were filled with drama and controversy and his back up against the wall and having to fight for the survival of his company.”

