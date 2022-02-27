Paul Heyman On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania Trilogy, Two-Night WrestleMania Trend In WWE

In a recent interview on The Zaslow Show, Paul Heyman discussed the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania trilogy, the two-night WrestleMania trend, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Paul Heyman on the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania trilogy: “I don’t really view this as a trilogy fight. I view this as a first-time-ever because this is the first time that Brock Lesnar is stepping into the ring at WrestleMania with the Tribal Chief. And I think that anything that’s happened before Roman Reigns was the Tribal Chief is the prelude to the run of Roman Reigns’ career that will go down in history as the greatest of all time. And a proven positive is that we already announced that Lesnar vs Roman Reigns, with Brock Lesnar attempting to win the Universal Title because Brock Lesnar won’t be WWE Champion by the time WrestleMania rolls around. Not if I have my way about it. And that will headline night number two, which is WrestleMania Sunday, which is the main event of the grandest stage of them all. So the fact that we’re announcing almost a month out what the main event of WrestleMania is going to be, and the fact that it features Roman Reigns is a testament to the fact that the Tribal Chief is the greatest box office attraction in WWE history.”

On the two-night WrestleMania trend: “It’s more entertainment for your buck. You’re not just coming in for one night now, you’re coming in for SmackDown, the Hall of Fame with The Undertaker – who would ever want to miss that? And you’re coming in for Night 1 which will be headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which is another match that is going to go down in history. Then you have an entire different second night with all the matches that lead up to the main event of the year with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. I don’t even think it’s two nights. I think it’s a four-night affair – it’s SmackDown, the two nights of WrestleMania, and the Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania.”

On Reigns’ current run in WWE: “He is the greatest box office attraction in the history of this industry and I’ll prove it to you. Last year, WWE grossed a billion dollars. You go by the gross receipts, you go by the net receipts, and both of them scream the name ‘Roman Reigns’. Everyone has to acknowledge the Tribal Chief as the greatest of all time. He has stepped into the future that we all predicted he would step into 10 years ago. This is where Roman Reigns was destined to be. He has worked his ass off to become the top star in this industry and the top box office attraction of all time.”

