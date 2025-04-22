Paul Heyman Says He Doesn’t Have To Love WWE: Unreal

During WrestleMania Sunday, WWE unveiled an upcoming docuseries titled WWE: Unreal, set to premiere this summer on Netflix. This new series promises to pull back the curtain on WWE’s inner workings, granting viewers unprecedented access to the creative processes within the writer’s room and offering a behind-the-scenes look the company.

Paul Heyman recently shared his perspective on the docuseries. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show (per Fightful), Heyman offered his take.

“I don’t have to love it. It’s not for me to love. I’m a very old-school guy. I go back to the theory of heels settle in the heat, babyface blows the comeback. It’s that simple of an equation. The good guy is the good guy because heroism will prevail the bad guy is the bad guy because on any given day, he is unable to beat the good guy and therefore must cheat to do so. These are the fundamental and rudimentary thoughts on my mindset towards the industry, but I’m also very accepting of where the industry has gone and will go, and the culture and society that push it forward. Do I like walking through the curtain and there is a camera right in my face documenting how I come out of the character that you see on TV? No, I don’t like it. Am I going to fight against it? No, I’m not going to fight against it because those cameras are going to be there whether I like it or not. I’m accepting of the fact that this is a change in the industry and I better figure out how to capitalize on that, expand from it, and be part of it or it’s going to leave me behind. That’s about being relevant. If they do ‘WWE: Unreal,’ and every time they say, ‘We’re going to mic you up for this meeting.’ ‘No, no, no, you’re not going to put a microphone on me. You’re not going to put a camera on me when I’m talking creative behind the scenes,’ then I won’t be on WWE: Unreal, and it’s going to move on without me. It’s there. That train is leaving the station. You can go with the train and into the future of this industry or you can stay behind like these old timers and go, ‘Back in my day, this is how we did it.’ It ain’t your day anymore, and it ain’t your day because you refuse to go into the future with an industry that is moving at a rapid pace,” Heyman said.