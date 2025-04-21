Paul Heyman Takes Shot At Michael Cole, References AEW: ‘I Don’t See You Going to Jacksonville’

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Paul Heyman took a shot at Michael Cole and made references to AEW and Vince McMahon while he was doing it. Cole asked Heyman about why he turned on CM Punk and Roman Reigns, which led to the following exchange:

Cole: “I want to know how much Seth Rollins paid you to pull off what happened on Saturday night.”

Heyman: “About a dollar less than Vince McMahon used to pay you to be JR’s [Jim Ross] lackey. I’m sorry, were you going to the lowest bidder back then? Never saw you jump to WCW.”

Cole: “Never.”

Heyman: “I don’t see you going to Jacksonville anytime soon.”

Cole: “Nope.”

Heyman: “So you’re staying with the highest bidder, right? So you’re just like the hooker on Las Vegas Boulevarde.”