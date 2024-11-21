Paul Wight Makes Appearance As Captain Insano At Country Music Awards

Captain Insano showed up at the Country Music Awards, with Paul Wight appearing during Bailey Zimmerman’s performance on the show. The AEW star appeared as his character from The Waterboy during the awards show on Wednesday, carrying Zimmerman during his performance of “New To Country.”

You can see a clip from the performance and pics of Wight on stage below.

Why is the big show on stage with Bailey zimmerman??? #CMAawards #CMAAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/Zz6aLog1Nb — Adam World Order (@AdamWorldOrder) November 21, 2024