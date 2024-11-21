wrestling / News

Paul Wight Makes Appearance As Captain Insano At Country Music Awards

November 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Captain Insano, The Waterboy, Paul Wight Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures

Captain Insano showed up at the Country Music Awards, with Paul Wight appearing during Bailey Zimmerman’s performance on the show. The AEW star appeared as his character from The Waterboy during the awards show on Wednesday, carrying Zimmerman during his performance of “New To Country.”

You can see a clip from the performance and pics of Wight on stage below.

