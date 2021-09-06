wrestling / News
Paul Wight Beats QT Marshall in AEW In-Ring Debut at All Out (Clips)
September 5, 2021 | Posted by
Paul Wight didn’t need long to win his first AEW match at All Out, pinning QT Marshall in short order. Wight defeated The Factory’s leader in the penultimate match at the PPV, pinning him in just over three minutes after a choke slam. You can see clips from the match below.
The match was Wight’s first bout since he lost to Randy Orton on the July 20th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in an Unsanctioned match. Our live, ongoing coverage of AEW All Out is here.
Sound on! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/tUqJZKi1vJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@PaulWight's #AEW career record: 1-0#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/B5d70XZMPz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
