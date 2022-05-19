Paul Wight Doesn’t Recall Actor Kieran Culkin Throwing a Beer at Him

– AEW talent Paul Wight recently spoke to Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada. During the interview, Wight spoke about an incident where actor Kieran Culkin allegedly threw a beer at the wrestler.

According to Wight, he doesn’t remember the incident. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“No [he doesn’t remember Kieran Culkin throwing a beer at him] but it’s okay. I’ve been hit with beers I’ve been hit with — there was a lady in Memphis, an older lady in Memphis, that used to carry a like a heavy object in her purse. You’re a bad guy. So she hit you in the back with it if you got too close to her. So the thing was, if you are new, the old guys wouldn’t smarten you up. But they would position the match so you are right there. If you roll out to the floor here, just be in this corner and we’ll do something and then you’re right in front of the — the lady was like a fan favorite. Like everybody knew what she was going to do. So everybody was in on the spot except for you and you’re the guy getting hit. I think you’ve done your job back then if people were emotionally invested. I remember during a Clash [of the Champions] one time, I think it was Flair and I against Hogan and Savage in Vegas. Somebody threw a nine-volt battery and the battery hit me right in the top of the head as Hogan or Savage was coming out. I mean, man, it stung. I knew live TV was on. I didn’t want to rub my head and draw attention to it. I was trying to man up and my eyes were watering. I looked at Jimmy Hart, ‘I just got hit him with a battery.’ Jimmy Hart pat’s my arm, he goes, ‘It’s okay, baby. You’re alright.'”

Paul Wight was asked about Culkin as Freddie Prinze Jr. previously shared the story on his Wrestling With Freddie Podcast, stating that the Succession actor was kicked out of a WWE show once for throwing a beer at the wrestler.