Paul Wight On His Friendship With Mark Henry, Favorite Guys to Travel With

Paul Wight recently discussed his close friendship with Mark Henry, who he’s loved to travel with in his career and more. Wight discussed the topics during his conversation with 590 THE FAN KFNS Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On which wrestlers he liked travelling with: “So many different guys that I’ve spent so much time with over the years have had such great, great stories with Kurt Angle, who was amazing to travel with. I rode with probably one of the greatest athletes and greatest entertainers in Kurt Angle. He was amazing. He was so amazing in the ring but so humble and an absolute klutz outside of the ring. He would trip and fall all the time and spill food on his shirt, but just a genuinely good human being, who also was a badass and won an Olympic gold medal with a broken frickin’ neck.

“He was a legit badass, but he never acted like he was a badass. He was just Kurt. Billy Gunn was great. Billy Gunn was the one guy that never needed a map anywhere we went. He always knew where the gym was, knew where the restaurant was, knew where the building was, where the hotel was. This guy had his own GPS in his head and just knew where everything was. He’s probably one of the best ‘wheelmen’, as we call in the business, ever.

“And just laughed to my stomach was probably riding with Paul Heyman. I have literally had to pull a car over in tears laughing to catch my breath because Paul Heyman, for years, made me laugh harder than anyone. There’s a lot of great, great stories, and great guys and great car rides out there, and that’s the thing that really helps, I think, the the younger talent grow is getting in those car rides, and telling stories and lying, and it helps build your character and build who you are as a talent. It’s good stuff.”

On his friendship with Mark Henry: “I love Mark Henry. He’s my brother from another mother. So I think, in all of wrestling, Mark Henry is probably my best friend. So to embarrass Mark Henry, there’s too many stories, but I won’t tell tales out of school. But I will say this one, I came into the locker room one time, and he was kind of hunched over and I thought he was upset and crying. So I put my bag down and sat down next to him, and I put my arm around him. I said, ‘Are you alright,’ because I was worried something happened to him or kids or something.

“Mark sits there, and he goes, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m fine. I’ve been trying to tear this quarter for about 30 minutes and all I can do is bend it.’ He had bet a quarter with his fingers, and I just patted him on the back and said, ‘Okay, man, glad you’re okay,’ but that’s just one of those things where I’ve never seen a human being bend a quarter with their fingers, and he did, but he was upset because he couldn’t tear it. So that’s my best friend.”

On wanting to start a cooking show with Henry: “He can cook his ass off. I’m telling you right now, he’s a hell of a cook. People may not know that. He’s a hell of a cook. I’m trying to get his ass into doing a cooking show with me. So, we’ll see.”