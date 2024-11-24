Paul Wight Returns at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour, Works Commentary

Paul Wight made his return to AEW at tonight’s Full Gear: Zero Hour event, joining the commentary booth. Wight called the action for Big Boom! AJ vs. QT Marshall, accompanying the Rizzler to the ring beforehand. At one point, Marshall looked like he wanted to attack the Rizzler, but Wight didn’t allow it to happen.

Wight has been away from AEW for some time, last seen working for the ROH brand as one of the Board of Directors.