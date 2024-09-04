Paul Wight Says His Knees Are ‘Good’: ‘They’re Both Brand New’

In an interview with The Run Home (via Fightful), Paul Wight gave an update on how he’s feeling after the double knee replacement last year. Wight previously wrestled in January on the Chris Jericho Cruise.

He said: “Knees are good. They’re both fake so there are no problems with them. They’re both brand new. There is no bone-on-bone arthritis. I have a full replacement on my left knee and a partial replacement on my right knee. They are straight, I’m not knot-kneed anymore. We’re doing pretty good. A couple months back, I was working out, and I sheered the titanium button off the kneecap. There is nothing you can do about that. They just had to go in and take the button out because it protects the kneecap. With me sheering off the titanium pin, they just looked at me and went, ‘Eh, there is nothing we can do, it might get sore.’ Some days, if I work out a little too hard, it gets a little sore. So far, it’s coming along good. We’re deadlifting, squatting, leg pressing. Everything is coming along good. I’m very pleased with it so far, considering all the surgeries I’ve had, we’re turning the corner, and I’m really happy about it.“