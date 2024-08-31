– TNA released an injury update with Gia Miller following last night’s TNA Emergence event. In the video, Miller announced that both Alisha Edwards and PCO have both been placed under concussion protocol following the event.

PCO is said to have suffered a head injury and has been cleared to compete, but was still placed under concussion protocols. Edwards was placed under concussion protocols after being knocked out during her match.

PCO beat Shera during the pre-show to retain the TNA Digital Media Title and the Canadian International Heavyweight Title. Also, Edwards competed in a Knockouts tag team match during the event. She teamed with Masha Slamovich and Ash by Elegance against the team of Jordynne Grace and Spitfire. Edwards’ team lost the matchup.