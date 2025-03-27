wrestling / News

Bishop Dyer & PCO Set For Gauntlet For The Gold At MLP Northern Rising

March 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bishop Dyer MLP Northern Rising Image Credit MLP

Bishop Dyer and PCO are the first competitors announced for Maple Leaf Pro’s Gauntlet For The Gold at Northern Rising. MLP announced on Wednesday that the two will be part of the gauntlet to crown the first Canadian Champion at the event, which takes place on May 10th in Toronto:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bishop Dyer, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, MLP Northern Rising, PCO, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading