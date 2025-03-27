wrestling / News
Bishop Dyer & PCO Set For Gauntlet For The Gold At MLP Northern Rising
Bishop Dyer and PCO are the first competitors announced for Maple Leaf Pro’s Gauntlet For The Gold at Northern Rising. MLP announced on Wednesday that the two will be part of the gauntlet to crown the first Canadian Champion at the event, which takes place on May 10th in Toronto:
It's official! The first entrant to be named for the Championship Gauntlet to crown the new MAPLE LEAF PRO Canadian Champion is @TomPestock, aka "The Nomad" Bishop Dyer! It all goes down on May 10 at #MLPNorthernRising at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens)!… pic.twitter.com/hYjslQ3pBt
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 25, 2025
HE'S ALIVE! But he's not quite human…and he's coming to #MLPNorthernRising! "The French-Canadian Frankenstein" @PCOisNotHuman is the next entrant in the 20 Man Championship Guantlet to crown the new MLP Canadian Champion on May 10 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple… pic.twitter.com/Te2Aqs6uP9
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 26, 2025
