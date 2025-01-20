PCO Comments On His Anti-TNA Actions at the People vs. GCW, Criticizes TNA Management

As previously reported, PCO smashed the TNA Digital Media championship belt, before going on a rant against the company. He is believed to be done with TNA, as you might expect. In a post on Twitter, he made more comments against TNA, going after management in particular.

He wrote: “Eventually, you will understand, I am a fan of the Hardys and that Roster is so awesome, The production team and Creative team in TNA just so good , the new management ehhhnn. Scott D’amore was the architect. You need to get your evidence before judging. Enough is enough…I totally lost it!”

PCO rants about his time in TNA, proceeds to destroy the TNA Digital Media Championship 🔨#ThePeopleVsGCW#TNAWrestling @PCOisNotHuman pic.twitter.com/EP5rhEx0ST — FG (@gascaf88) January 20, 2025

Eventually, you will understand,

I am a fan of the Hardys and that Roster is so awesome,

The production team and Creative team in TNA just so good , the new management ehhhnn. Scott D’amore was the architect. You need to get your evidence before judging https://t.co/xknoVZ5x1l — PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) January 20, 2025

Enough is enough…. I totally lost it !! https://t.co/8rdZ8ihXUf — PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) January 20, 2025

Thanks ! My greatest year ever should be 2028 but let’s build up to this ! https://t.co/IeeB2obwqT — PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) January 20, 2025