PCO Comments On His Anti-TNA Actions at the People vs. GCW, Criticizes TNA Management

January 20, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PCO TNA Bound for Glory Image Credit: TNA

As previously reported, PCO smashed the TNA Digital Media championship belt, before going on a rant against the company. He is believed to be done with TNA, as you might expect. In a post on Twitter, he made more comments against TNA, going after management in particular.

He wrote: “Eventually, you will understand, I am a fan of the Hardys and that Roster is so awesome, The production team and Creative team in TNA just so good , the new management ehhhnn. Scott D’amore was the architect. You need to get your evidence before judging. Enough is enough…I totally lost it!

